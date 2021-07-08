Watch
Study: Chick-Fil-A top fast-food chain in America for 7th straight year; McDonald's last place

(WTXL) — Chick-Fil-A is the top-ranked fast-food chain for the seventh straight year, according to a study from the American Customer Service Satisfaction Index. McDonald's ranked last in the study.

Chick-fil-A tops the industry, and all restaurants, for the seventh consecutive year despite inching back 1 percent to an ACSI score of 83.

“People are slowly starting to enjoy sitting down at restaurants again, but don’t discount the value of convenience,” said David VanAmburg, Managing Director at the ACSI.

“During the pandemic, folks got a taste for what it’s like to have food from their favorite restaurants delivered right to their door. And now that they’ve gotten used to this service, there’s no going back. Restaurants need to continue to give customers all the options they’ve become accustomed to over the last year and a half. If not, they might grab a bite somewhere else.”

The complete list of those on the list and how they performed are as followed:

  • 2nd: Dominos - Score of 80
  • 3rd: KFC, Starbucks - Scores of 79
  • 4th: Panera Bread, Pizza Hut, Five Guys - Scores of 78
  • 5th: Arby's, Chipotle, Dunkin', Papa John's - Scores of 77
  • 6th: Burger King, Little Caesar's, Panda Express - Scores of 76
  • 7th: Subway: Score of 75
  • 8th: Dairy Queen, Taco Bell - Scores of 74
  • 9th: Jack in the Box, Popeyes, Sonic, Wendy's - Scores of 73
  • 10th: McDonald's - Score of 70
