Cheney: Jan. 6 panel not rule out Trump's live TV testimony

Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 23, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands.

That word comes from the panel’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney.

To avoid a protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions live.

Cheney says the committee won't allow Trump’s testimony to turn into a “food fight." She says the committee will take action if he doesn’t comply.

