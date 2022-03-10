CDC: 2.55 million students reported using tobacco a product in 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released statistics on the number of middle and high school aged individuals that used tobacco products last year.

According to a news release, the CDC conducted the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey and determined that about 2.55 million middle school and high school students reported using a tobacco product in 2021.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration assisted in the breakdown of statistics from the survey.

According to the study, about 1 and 3 or 860,000 students used at least one type of combustible tobacco product.

About 3 in 10 or 740,000 students used two or more tobacco products.

E-cigarettes was the most popular used tobacco product for those in the survey with an estimated 2.06 million used last year.

Cigarettes was second (410,000), followed by cigars (380,000), smokeless tobacco (240,000), hookahs (220,000), nicotine pouches (200,000), heated tobacco products (170,000), and pipe tobacco (80,000).

The report notes that 8 in 10 students or 1.95 million reported using flavored tobacco products in a 30-day period.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey was conducted virtually.

The CDC adds tobacco product use remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States.

Go to CDC.gov for more information on the survey.