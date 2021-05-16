Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts

items.[0].image.alt
Adel Hana/AP
A man walks past the the rubble of the Yazegi residential building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation held an emergency virtual meeting Sunday over the situation in Gaza calling for an end to Israel’s military attacks on the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts
Posted at 7:55 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 19:55:14-04

(AP) — U.N. Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers have convened emergency meetings to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed in the Mideast.

Sunday's urgent appeals came as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest attacks yet during nearly a week of unrelenting Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes.

President Joe Biden has given no signs of pressuring Israel to agree to an immediate cease-fire. That's despite more calls from some Democrats for the Biden administration to step up mediation efforts.

Biden’s ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, says the United States is “working tirelessly through diplomatic channels” to stop the fighting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project