Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts

(AP) — U.N. Security Council diplomats and Muslim foreign ministers have convened emergency meetings to demand a stop to civilian bloodshed in the Mideast.

Sunday's urgent appeals came as Israeli warplanes carried out the deadliest attacks yet during nearly a week of unrelenting Hamas rocket barrages and Israeli airstrikes.

President Joe Biden has given no signs of pressuring Israel to agree to an immediate cease-fire. That's despite more calls from some Democrats for the Biden administration to step up mediation efforts.

Biden’s ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, says the United States is “working tirelessly through diplomatic channels” to stop the fighting.