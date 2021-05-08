Watch
Breeze eases plan to rely on students as flight attendants

FILE - This file photo provided by CeanOrrett shows David Neeleman with Breeze aircraft. Breeze Airways, a start-up carrier that hopes to begin flying this spring, is giving up on a plan to hire only college students as flight attendants after the strategy failed to draw enough applicants. The airline founded by JetBlue creator Neeleman posted a new listing for flight attendants on Friday, May 7, 2021, without the student requirement. (CeanOrrett via AP, File)
Posted at 10:11 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 22:11:24-04

A start-up airline is scrapping its plan to hire only college students as flight attendants because the approach didn't draw enough job applicants.

Breeze Airways on Friday began posting job listings without the requirement that flight attendants enroll in online classes at a Utah college.

The unusual arrangement had run into opposition from the flight attendants' union, which has fought to turn the job into a career path.

Utah-based Breeze Airways hopes to start flights in the coming weeks. The airline was started by David Neeleman, who founded JetBlue Airways two decades ago.

