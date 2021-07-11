Watch
Bonus pay for essential workers varied widely across states

Shafkat Anowar/AP
Crosby Smith, care provider at Ludeman Developmental Center, a state home for the developmentally disabled, poses for a portrait near the center premise, Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Park Forest, Ill. Smith and his fiancee were among numerous staff and residents at the Ludeman Developmental Center who contracted the virus last year. He said the hazard money helped pay down credit cards and avoid further debt when buying clothing and shoes. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Posted at 7:57 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 19:57:48-04

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About one-third of the states have used federal coronavirus relief aid to provide extra pay to workers who were considered essential during the coronavirus pandemic. But an Associated Press review finds a wide variance in who qualified for those bonuses and how much they received.

Some states provided hazard pay only to certain state employees who worked in close-contact institutions like prisons or mental health facilities.

Other states passed out money to a broad range of private-sector employees, including health care providers, grocery store workers, janitors and child-care providers. The momentum for providing bonus payments appears to be slowing as society reopens.

