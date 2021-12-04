Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Bond set at combined $1M after Michigan parents enter pleas

items.[0].image.alt
52-1 District Court via AP
This image from 52-1 District Court shows a Zoom arraignment for James, left and Jennifer Crumbley in Oakland Co., Mich., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges. ( 52-1 District Court via AP)
Bond set at combined $1M after Michigan parents enter pleas
Posted at 11:49 AM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 11:49:28-05

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge has imposed a combined $1 million bond for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a commercial building.

James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against them during a hearing Saturday held on Zoom.

Judge Julie Nicholson assigned bond of $500,000 apiece to each of the parents and placed other requirements such as GPS monitoring, agreeing with prosecutors that they posed a flight risk.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming