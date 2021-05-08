Watch
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital

Rahmat Gul/AP
An injured school student is transported to a hospital after a bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, May 8, 2021. A bomb exploded near a school in west Kabul on Saturday, killing several, many them young students, Afghan government spokesmen said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan government spokesmen say a bomb has exploded near a girls' school in west Kabul, killing at least 30 people, many them young pupils between 11 and 15 years old.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian says ambulances were rushing to the scene of the Saturday blast near Syed Al-Shahda school, in the Shiite majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

Angry crowds attacked the ambulances and even beat health workers, said Health Ministry spokesman Ghulam Dastigar Nazari. He implored residents to cooperate and allow ambulances free access to the site. Both Arian and Nazari said that at least 50 people were also wounded, and that the casualty toll could rise.

