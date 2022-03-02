Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — A moment about the death of President Joe Biden's son during the State of the Union address turned into a stunning outburst by one of the Republican’s most outspoken members.

Delivering the loudest heckling of the evening, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blamed Biden for the 13 service members who were killed during the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Her outburst drew a chorus of boos from Democrats.

It was just the latest breach of decorum for a presidential address, an annual event where unruly behavior has become frequent. Boebert was unapologetic afterward. “I couldn’t stay silent,” she tweeted.