Blue Bell releases new flavors for National Ice Cream Month

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Blue Bell released two new flavors this summer, one significantly for National Ice Cream Month.

For July, which is National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell is releasing the new flavor, Oatmeal Cream Pie.

According to the creamery company, the flavor is described as "a delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl."

It'll be sold in pint and 1/2 gallon sizes.

Back in June, a Strawberry Lemonade flavor made its way to store shelves. Blue Bell described the flavor as "a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes."

The limited time Strawberry Lemonade flavor will also be sold in both pint and 1/2 gallon sizes.