Biden's State of the Union speech draws 38 million viewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An estimated 38.2 million TV viewers watched President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

That's according to Nielsen ratings for the Tuesday night address. The audience for Biden's speech surpassed the 37.2 million for Donald Trump’s last such address in 2020.

But Biden's audience fell short of the more than 45 million who watched Trump’s first State of the Union speech in 2018.

Nielsen says it was “important to note” that this year’s tally reflects the additional measurement of out-of-home viewing and viewership on streaming-enabled TV sets that rely on devices such as Roku or Xbox, which can increase viewership.