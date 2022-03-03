Watch
Biden's State of the Union speech draws 38 million viewers

His speech to the nation was Tuesday night
Saul Loeb/AP
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., watch, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 22:04:32-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An estimated 38.2 million TV viewers watched President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

That's according to Nielsen ratings for the Tuesday night address. The audience for Biden's speech surpassed the 37.2 million for Donald Trump’s last such address in 2020.

But Biden's audience fell short of the more than 45 million who watched Trump’s first State of the Union speech in 2018.

Nielsen says it was “important to note” that this year’s tally reflects the additional measurement of out-of-home viewing and viewership on streaming-enabled TV sets that rely on devices such as Roku or Xbox, which can increase viewership.

