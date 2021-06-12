Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out and compete with China

items.[0].image.alt
Leon Neal/AP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, with from left, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President of the European Council Charles Michel during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, Saturday June 12, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)
Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out and compete with China
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 17:05:43-04

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies have unveiled an infrastructure plan for the developing world to compete with China’s global initiatives. But there's no immediate consensus on how forcefully to call out Beijing over human rights abuse.

Biden also has held talks at the summit site in England with French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron told Biden it was “great to have a U.S. president part of the club” and willing to cooperate.

Relations between the allies had become strained during the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency and his “America first” foreign policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project