Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out and compete with China

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies have unveiled an infrastructure plan for the developing world to compete with China’s global initiatives. But there's no immediate consensus on how forcefully to call out Beijing over human rights abuse.

Biden also has held talks at the summit site in England with French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron told Biden it was “great to have a U.S. president part of the club” and willing to cooperate.

Relations between the allies had become strained during the four years of Donald Trump’s presidency and his “America first” foreign policy.