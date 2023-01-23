Biden orders American flag flown at half-staff to honor victims of Monterey Park shooting

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that the flag of the United States of America to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Monterey Park, California shooting.

In the president’s proclamation, the American flag on public property along with military stations and vessels was to be lowered Sunday through sunset Thursday, Jan. 26.

According to the Associated Press, a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration early Sunday.

Law enforcement officials believe Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old man, was the individual who was responsible for the mass shooting.

The AP reported the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Tran was found dead via a self-inflected gunshot wound in a white van Sunday afternoon.