Biden nominates U.S. attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district

Jon Elswick/AP
A page from the FBI affidavit laying out the basis for a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, is photographed Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. A federal judge unsealed additional portions of the heavily redacted affidavit that shows how agents obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the search warrants at the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump.

Markenzy Lapointe would replace Tony Gonzalez, who has been appearing on behalf of the government in the Southern District of Florida in the debate over a special master to review the documents taken by FBI in the search. It wasn’t clear why Gonzalez would be replaced.

He had been named by Attorney General Merrick Garland to the job but not formally nominated, as he must be to become a U.S. attorney.

