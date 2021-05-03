Watch
Biden lifts Trump refugee cap after delay backlash

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave after stepping off Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Washington. The Biden's traveled Monday to coastal Virginia to promote his plans to increase spending on education and children, part of his $1.8 trillion families proposal announced last week. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 4:27 PM, May 03, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is formally lifting the nation’s refugee cap to 62,500 this year.

The move comes weeks after Biden faced bipartisan blowback for his delay in lifting former President Donald Trump's limit of 15,000. Biden last month moved to expand the eligibility criteria for resettlements, removing one roadblock to refugees entering the U.S., but he initially stopped short of lifting the annual cap.

But Biden faced sharp pushback and swiftly reversed course.

Biden says the new limit “erases the historically low number set by the previous administration.”

