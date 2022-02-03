Watch
Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence

The President spoke to police Thursday in N.Y.
Alex Brandon/AP
President Joe Biden speaks at an event with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, left, and Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., to discuss gun violence strategies, at police headquarters, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 6:20 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 18:20:58-05

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging to New Yorkers and the nation that the federal government will step up its fight against gun violence by working more closely with police and communities to stop the surging bloodshed.

Biden told police, law enforcement officials and others Thursday at the city’s police headquarters that “We can do something about this.” But Biden’s crimefighting strategy relies heavily on buy-in from state and local officials as he suggests ways to spend federal dollars and expands on initiatives already under way.

The modest initiatives demonstrate the limits to what he can do when there is no appetite in Congress to pass gun legislation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

