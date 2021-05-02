Watch
Asian Americans see generational split on confronting racism

Claire Xu, poses for a photo, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Decatur, Ga., Xu was propelled into action following the mass fatal shootings of eight people, six of them Asian women, at a Georgia massage businesses in March. She organized a massive rally condemning violence against Asian Americans that drew support from a broad group of activists, elected officials and community members. But her own parents were opposed. “'We don’t want you to do this,'” Xu, 31, recalled their telling her afterward. "'You can write about stuff, but don’t get your face out there.'” (AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess)
Posted at 3:17 PM, May 02, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — The shootings in Georgia and other recent attacks on Asian Americans have exposed division between different generations of the community.

Many young activists say their parents and other elders are saddened by the violence but question the value of protests and other collective action.

Young organizers are more hopeful that they can pressure prosecutors and lawmakers to address a wave of assaults against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S.

In addition to holding rallies and vigils across the country, they have shared stories of racist encounters and used the hashtag #StopAsianHate to raise awareness about the dangers Asian Americans face.

