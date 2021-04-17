Watch
As mask mandates end, Oregon bucks trend with permanent rule

Gillian Flaccus/AP
Residents wearing masks sit in downtown Lake Oswego, Ore., on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Tens of thousands of Oregon residents are angry about a proposal to make permanent an emergency rule that requires masks and social distancing in the state's businesses and schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Opponents worry about government overreach and fear that state officials won't remove the mask requirements for businesses even after threat of the virus has receded if the emergency rule becomes permanent. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 12:17:16-04

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — States around the country are lifting COVID-19 restrictions. But Oregon is poised to go the opposite direction, and many residents are fuming about it.

A top health official is considering indefinitely extending rules requiring masks and social distancing in all workplaces in the state. The proposal would keep the rules in place until they're “no longer necessary."

The administrator of Oregon's Occupational Safety and Health department says the “permanent” rules are needed because of a technicality in state law that allows the current restrictions to expire. But the idea has prompted a flood of angry responses, with many residents calling it vast government overreach.

