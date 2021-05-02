Watch
Apple's app store goes on trial in threat to 'walled garden'

Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Apple is heading into a trial that threatens to upend the app store that brings in billions of dollars each year while feeding the more than 1.6 billion iPhones, iPads, and other devices at the core of its digital empire. The federal court case is being brought by Epic Games, the maker of the popular video Fortnite video game, in an attempt to topple the so-called “walled garden” that Apple has painstakingly built around its products. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Apple's app store goes on trial in threat to 'walled garden'
Posted at 7:47 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 19:47:59-04

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — On Monday, Apple faces a trial that could upend its iron control over its app store, which brings in billions of dollars each year while feeding more than 1.6 billion iPhones, iPads, and other devices.

The case, which represents one of Apple's most serious legal threats in recent years, comes from Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite.

Epic charges that Apple has transformed its once-tiny digital storefront into an illegal monopoly that squeezes mobile apps for a slice of their earnings.

Apple denies that charge and seeks to depict Epic as a would-be freeloader on its app store.

