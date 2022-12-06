Watch Now
Apple Music offers a chance to sing with your favorites

This image released by Apple Music shows Apple Music Sing, a new feature displayed an iPhone 14 Pro. The feature gives the user the ability to adjust a song's vocals and an enhanced beat-by-beat lyric display, which both also draw on the platform's massive song library. The result is what Apple hopes will be an effortless invitation to karaoke. (Apple Music via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music wants to help you and your friends sing along to your favorite songs with a new feature it’s rolling out just as people gather for end-of-year parties.

Apple Music Sing gives the user the ability to adjust a song’s vocals and an enhanced beat-by-beat lyric display, which both draw on the platform’s massive song library. The result is what Apple hopes will be an effortless invitation to karaoke.

Display lyrics have been enhanced, going from line-by-line previously to syllable-to-syllable now, including breaking out the backup vocals and animating them separately.

