AP: Trooper charged in child rape hid checkered FBI past

AP
This photo provided by the Montgomery County, Ala. Detention Center shows Christopher Bauer after his Tuesday, April 27, 2021 arrest. The Alabama state trooper who was arrested on charges he raped an 11-year-old girl had been kicked out of the FBI amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations but was hired by the state agency anyway with the apparent help of a fake bureau letter that scrubbed his record clean. (Montgomery County Detention Center via AP)
Posted at 5:53 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 17:54:40-04

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama state trooper arrested last week on charges he raped an 11-year-old girl had been kicked out of the FBI amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations but was hired anyway with the apparent help of a forged bureau letter that scrubbed his record clean.

The FBI tells the Associated Press the letter that omitted any mention of Christopher Bauer's suspension from the FBI’s New Orleans office is “not legitimate.”

Alabama state police insisted they conducted a “full” background check before hiring Bauer but didn't respond to several questions about his hiring.

Bauer remained jailed Wednesday in Montgomery.

