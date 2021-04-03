Watch
AP source: Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions

Carolyn Kaster/AP
The car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill is seen near the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 1:00 AM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 19:22:15-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, killing one officer before he was shot to death by police, had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts. That's according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says investigators are focused on Noah Green’s mental health as they work to identify any motive for the attack, and they have talked to Green’s family, who spoke of his increasingly delusional thoughts. 

