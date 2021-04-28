Watch
AP source: Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, in Washington. Giuliani urged Michigan Republican activists on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2020, to pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to “step up” and award the state's 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin File)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 12:32:33-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan residence.

The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine.

Details of the reasons for the search were not immediately available.

The official who confirmed the execution of the search warrant did not have approval to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

A message left for Giuliani’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

