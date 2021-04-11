Andrew: Philip's death has left 'huge void' in queen's life

LONDON (AP) — Prince Andrew says the death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, while Princess Anne paid tribute to her father as “my teacher, my supporter and my critic.”

Andrew and other members of the royal family attended church on Sunday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints two days after the 99-year-old Philip died at Windsor Castle.

He said Philip’s death was almost like losing “the grandfather of the nation.” Prince Edward, called his father's death a “dreadful shock” but said the queen was “bearing up.”

Well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences, and. Edward said the “extraordinary” tributes meant a lot to the royal family,