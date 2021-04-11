Watch
Andrew: Philip's death has left 'huge void' in queen's life

Ben Stansall/AP
FILE - In this Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, England, to view the Energetics Enclosure and display of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence. The death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday April 11, 2021, as well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences in memory of the monarch's husband. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP, file)
Posted at 4:39 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 16:39:36-04

LONDON (AP) — Prince Andrew says the death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, while Princess Anne paid tribute to her father as “my teacher, my supporter and my critic.”

Andrew and other members of the royal family attended church on Sunday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints two days after the 99-year-old Philip died at Windsor Castle.

He said Philip’s death was almost like losing “the grandfather of the nation.” Prince Edward, called his father's death a “dreadful shock” but said the queen was “bearing up.”

Well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences, and. Edward said the “extraordinary” tributes meant a lot to the royal family, 

