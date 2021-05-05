Watch
American in space: Tourists lining up

AP
FILE - In this May 5, 1961 file photo, astronaut Alan Shepard sits in his capsule at Cape Canaveral, Fla., aboard a Mercury-Redstone rocket. Freedom 7 was the first American manned suborbital space flight, making Shepard the first American in space. (AP Photo)
Alan Shepard
Posted at 10:39 AM, May 05, 2021
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Sixty years after Alan Shepard became the first American in space, everyday people are on the verge of following in his cosmic footsteps.

Jeff Bezos is using Wednesday's anniversary to open ticket sales for his Blue Origin company.

Elon Musk's SpaceX will use its newly returned capsule to launch a billionaire in September, along with a pair of contest winners and a hospital worker.

Shepard rocketed from Cape Canaveral on May 5, 1961.

To date, 579 people have flown in space. That number is expected to soar with upcoming tourist flights.

