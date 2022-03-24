American, Florida flags flown at half-staff to honor Madeleine Albright

(WTXL) — Following the request of Joe Biden, President of the United States, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the American flag along with the state of Florida flag at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds to be lowered to half-staff to honor former United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Albright died Wednesday at age 84 after a battle with cancer.

The flag will remain at half-staff until sunset Sunday, March 27.

The governor’s office notes in its news release in 1996, Albright became the first woman to serve as United States Secretary of State.

While serving in this role, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of American government. Previously, she served as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

Albright came to the United States as a Czech refugee who escaped from Nazi and Soviet aggression in Eastern Europe.