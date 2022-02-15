Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala In New York on May 21, 2019. Attorneys for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust,” say they're suing Baldwin and the movie’s producers for wrongful death. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Alec Baldwin
Posted at 1:40 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 13:40:39-05

LOS ANGELES — Attorneys for the family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust" say they're suing Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers for wrongful death.

Lawyers for Halyna Hutchins' family announced a lawsuit filed in the name of Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son at a Los Angeles news conference Tuesday.

At least three other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but this is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot. Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during setup for filming in New Mexico on Oct. 21 when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming