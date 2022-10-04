Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane relief efforts

To support individuals displaced by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona, Airbnb is offering free, temporary housing. The company reportedly committed $5 million for the hurricane relief effort.

The company is reportedly working with local and state officials and local non-profit organizations, such as Florida-based Global Empowerment Mission, to identify individuals in need of temporary housing as a result of Hurricane Ian.

To be eligible for Airbnb's free, temporary housing, individuals must be connected to Airbnb.org by one of its official referral agencies, according to Airbnb.org.

Due to Hurricane Fiona causing damage to infrastructure in the Caribbean, the company is leveraging grants to house first responders assisting with recovery efforts, such as CORE Response. To determine how to support temporary housing efforts, Airbnb says they are in touch with nonprofit organizations and local emergency agencies to track developments on the ground.

“Our thoughts are with the people displaced by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian, and the first responders and organizations on the ground who are diligently working to assist in the wake of these disasters," said Catherine Powell, Airbnb's Global Head of Hosting and executive sponsor of Airbnb.org. "We are grateful to Airbnb.org’s nonprofit partners and public agencies that will leverage Airbnb.org and Airbnb resources to connect people in need to a temporary place they can call home while they rebuild."

To support Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, Airbnb donated $250,000 to the Florida Disaster Relief Fund.

For more information regarding Airbnb.org's hurrican relief efforts, visit Airbnb.org.

