Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo tenants' rights advocates demonstrate outside the JFK federal building in Boston. The protest was part of a national day of action calling on the incoming Biden administration to extend the eviction moratorium initiated in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. A federal judge ruled ruled Wednesday, May 5, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed a federal eviction moratorium. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
After court nixes eviction ban, race is on for federal help
Posted at 5:02 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 17:02:08-04

BOSTON (AP) — A court ruling striking down a national eviction moratorium has placed additional pressure on the federal and state governments to deliver tens of billions of dollars in promised rental aid.

A U.S. district court on Wednesday found that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it imposed the moratorium.

The ban remains in place during an appeal from the Justice Department. Housing advocates say that without the moratorium the only thing standing between tenants and eviction is the more than $50 billion in aid the federal government has promised. But they say very little of the aid has been received and may not arrive in time to prevent future evictions.

