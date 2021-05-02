Watch
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Adviser suggests Biden still wears mask outside out of habit
Posted at 7:53 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 19:53:42-04

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — One of President Joe Biden's top advisers has suggested that he's still wearing a face mask outdoors out of habit although the latest public health guidance says he doesn't need it.

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn told CNN's “State of the Union” that she realized she was also still wearing her mask outside because doing so has become “such a matter of habit.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said fully vaccinated people like Biden and Dunn can stop wearing masks outdoors when they're alone. Biden wore a mask outdoors several times last week.

