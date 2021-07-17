Watch
3rd venue cancels Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene rally

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this June 30, 2021, file photo, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sit in the House chamber during the vote to create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington. A third event venue in California has canceled a Saturday, July 17, night rally by Republican House Reps. Gaetz and Taylor Greene. A spokesman for the city of Anaheim announced the latest cancellation on Saturday, hours before the rally was scheduled to begin. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 7:54 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 19:54:49-04

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A third event venue in California has canceled a Saturday night rally by Republican House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

A spokesman for the city of Anaheim announced the latest cancellation on Saturday, hours before the rally was scheduled to begin.

The Press-Enterprise reports that a city spokesman said officials had concerns about public safety.

Two venues in nearby cities previously canceled plans to host the event.

Gaetz of Florida and Greene of Georgia insisted in Twitter posts they would find a new location, but Gaetz later said a protest would be held instead in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

