$3 million in grants going to Black history sites, groups

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - The 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., is shown on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund is awarding $3 million in preservation grants to an Alabama consortium that includes the church, plus dozens more sites across the nation. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 15, 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A private group is awarding $3 million in grants to more than three dozen groups and sites nationwide to help preserve landmarks linked to Black history.

The funding is from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, which was formed in response to the deadly racial violence four years ago in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Recipients include a consortium of civil rights sites and Black churches in Alabama and work to establish a heritage trail in Colorado.

Money also is being awarded for the preservation of the church where Emmett Till’s funeral was held in Chicago after his lynching in Mississippi in 1955.

