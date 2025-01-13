Missouri man killed in Valdosta wreck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A Missouri man was killed in Valdosta this weekend.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, Valdosta police say the driver made a turn from Baytree Road onto Jerry Jones Drive and began to accelerate quickly which caused the truck to slide sideways. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver kept going so police started to chase the truck.

The officer lost sight of the pickup truck after he sped up and drove into the opposite lanes. Police say the driver ran off the road and crashed near South Forty Road.

The 23-year-old man, who's from Missouri, was thrown from the truck. He died on scene. Police requested the Georgia State Patrol to investigate.