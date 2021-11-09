Watch
Max Cleland dies; senator and veteran lost limbs in Vietnam

Ed Reinke/AP
FILE - Former Georgia Senator Max Cleland salutes delegates before introducing Sen. John Kerry at the Democratic National Convention Thursday, July 29, 2004 at the Fleet Center in Boston, Mass. Cleland, who lost three limbs to a Vietnam War hand grenade blast yet went on to serve as a U.S. senator from Georgia, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. He was 79. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, file)
Posted at 6:21 PM, Nov 09, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Cleland, who lost three limbs to a hand grenade blast in Vietnam and went on to represent his native Georgia in the U.S. Senate, has died.

Cleland also served as administrator of the Veterans Administration, as Georgia Secretary of State and as a state senator.

The Democrat served just one Senate term, losing to Republican Saxby Chambliss in 2002. He also served as as administrator of the U.S. Veterans Administration, as Georgia Secretary of State and as a Georgia state senator.

Cleland died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure, his personal assistant Linda Dean told The Associated Press. He was 79.

