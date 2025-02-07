Marianna police capture wanted man after chase

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTXL) — Marianna police have arrested a man wanted on charges of failure to appear, fleeing or attempting to elude, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On Friday afternoon, police found Donald Reed Sparks at home on Milton Avenue. When officers approached Sparks, he ran into the woods.

Officers had to bring in the K-9s from the Jackson Correctional Institution and Apalachee Correctional Institution. The K-9s developed a track, and police say when they closed in on him he kept running, crossing Penn Avenue. Near that area, they captured Sparks.