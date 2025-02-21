Watch Now
Lowndes Co. man arrested for robberies, firing shots

Some customers experienced a close call
Joel Bissell
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Some customers had a close call in Valdosta on Wedesday.

A Lowndes County man held up the Mega Mart and made some demands to the clerk with a gun.

Police say 45-year-old Eric Tooley fired the stolen gun with customers standing inside. He left the store, shooting a car nearby and then firing towards a police officer.

Tooley ran through the parking lot of Mr. B’s IGA. The bullet he fired just missed workers and customers when it pierced through the building.

Then, he held up a neighbor at gunpoint while running between houses. Tooley has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly-weapon, among more than a dozen others.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
