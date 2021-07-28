ZZ Top concert at Wild Adventures to continue as planned after bassist's death

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The ZZ Top concert at Wild Adventures scheduled for July 31 will continue as planned after bassist Dusty Hill's death on Wednesday.

In a statement Wild Adventures said:

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Dusty Hill's passing. Our thoughts are with his family and bandmates. As of now, concert organizers have communicated that Saturday's performance at Wild Adventures will continue as scheduled."

Dusty Hill had been in Texas to address a hip issue before passing away in his sleep on Thursday at his home in Houston, according to the band's Facebook page.

Concerts are included with tickets or season passes. Reserved seats for the concert have already sold out.