Zillah PASS project is bringing more changes to the Southside of Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After noticing the dangerous sidewalk on Zillah Road across from Fairview Middle School Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Richardson acted.

With the City’s budget for transportation more than 2 million will go towards upgrading Zillah Road and it will be completed in 10 months.

The renovation consists of closing the ditches, removing the railing, and re-asphalting the street.

“Making the pedestrian and vehicle experience on that stretch of road more safe and convenient for residents. Particularly out students, who most of them if not all of them walk to school in the mornings and we want to make sure that they are safe,” says Curtis Richardson.

The City will host a community meeting to discuss the Zillah Road upgrades August 8th from 4-7 p.m. at Fairview Middle School Cafeteria.