Youth workforce development series helping teenagers get employed

Dozens of Tallahassee teenagers are lining up for a chance to start a career.

"Getting a permanent job for me to work for me to work and I think some of it will help with my credit," said Jaylon Claridy.

Those teenagers packed Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Monday morning. Their goal is to start life on solid, financial ground setting them up for success in the years ahead.

Debbie Savage is a Retail Staffing Specialist at Publix. After starting with the company when she was 18, Savage is now going on her 22nd year with Publix. She's working to teach around 100 teenagers the skills they need to have a successful career with or without a degree.

"You can be a cashier and you can transfer and work at Publix while you go to college if college is for you but if not, you don't necessarily have to go to college," said Savage. "You can become a store manager without degree you know that we provide you all the necessary training."

Publix is partnering with the Tallahassee Urban League to put on a week-long youth workforce development series to help students get started.

"We talk about job skills, interview skills, phone etiquette, social media etiquette, but we're going to go through the actual application for Publix and then do some role play where we do some mock interviews, go through situations and really get them prepped," said Savage.

Jaylon Claridy is one of the teenagers going through the training. He said he's looking forward to turning the skills he learns this week into a new work experience.

"Attitude and having customer service, good customer service. Having a great spirit and talking to people," said Claridy.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office Anatomy of a Homicide Report, 35% of offenders fell within the 15-24 age group; the same age group Claridy is in.

The report shows that fewer than half of the suspects had jobs at the time of their arrest.

Claridy's mom, Patti Ward, said having a job is a great way to keep him busy.

"Just afford them a good opportunity to stay out of trouble and do something over the summer," said Ward.

It can also help her afford to buy him new school clothes and supplies.

"Things have just went up a whole lot and just for it to be an extra added to help moms, especially me I'm a single mom, so it helps out a whole lot," said Ward.

Savage is exited to offer students the same support and advice she got to help kick start their careers.

"Not everyone has that great support system at home so just being able to be maybe a lifeline for a student to help them grow," said Savage.

The Youth Workforce Development Series is running all week long. They've got plenty of applications just waiting to be filled out.

Savage said they're looking to fill 25 positions at area Publix, but the skills taught can be used at any customer service job.