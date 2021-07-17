Youth Mentorship program offers free food for community

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Giving back to the community one meal at a time.

That's what the Legacy Mentor Youth Program did Friday with a spaghetti dinner giveaway. They made 70 boxed dinners available to anyone in need, and say this is the first effort of many.

The meals were appreciated, but as organizers for the newly formed group say, this was about more than providing a meal.

"We're partnering with a company that teaches kids how to make T-shirts, graphic designs," said founder Shawn Williams. "It's so important that kids know their rights. We have some criminal justice majors coming in to help them learn their rights, because we as people need to learn our rights, and there's so much more that's coming to happen."

Organizers said this was their first event, and that you can expect many more events like this after their official launch in August.