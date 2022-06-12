Young Entrepreneurs showcased in annual Lemonade Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You may have seen a few lemonade stands driving through Tallahassee today, more than 25 lemonade stands run by kids participated in the city's annual lemonade day.

The idea is to teach grade school students how to effectively run a business.

the money raised by the young business owners can be kept or given to a charity of their choosing.

On Saturday, ABC 27 stopped by Naomi Petscher's stand.

She said she's learned a lot through her years participating in Lemonade Day.

"This is my second year doing the Tallahassee Lemonade Day stand, I learned how to be a little bit more independent and how to communicate better with other people," said Petscher.

Naomi said that she plans to donate some of her proceeds to an orphanage in Haiti.