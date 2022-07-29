Young Engineers Tallahassee to host a free engineering and design workshop

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Young Engineers Tallahassee is set to host a free engineering and design workshop for high school students on August 1 through August 5.

The week-long workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Domi Station, located on 914 Railroad Ave.

Both upcoming and current high school students will have the opportunity to work with several materials and tools to design and construct their own projects.

For students that are interested in engineering, 3D printing and coding, this is the perfect opportunity, according to Domi Station.

Young Engineers Tallahassee is reportedly dedicated to connecting communities in the Big Bend area to the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (S.T.E.M).

To register, go to Tallahassee.e2youngengineers.com.