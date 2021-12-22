Young athletes shop with a cop, FSU players in shopping spree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some young athletes in the Big Bend got a huge surprise Tuesday ahead of Christmas.

Twenty kids from the Tallahassee Police Athletic League and the AG Game Changer Foundation each received a $100 gift card from Academy Sports to shop with a cop and FSU football players Pat Watkins and Amari Gainer.

Gainer said it's all about setting a positive example in the community.

"As a great impact being a student-athlete on and off the field but also for the kids you know, just being out here for the kids and being able to give time back and being able to show them positive examples and positive role models so one day they will be able to go and give back to the community that gave back to them," Gainer said.

Kids were able to cross off anything on their wishlist this year.