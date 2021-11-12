Young Actors Theatre's 'The Wizard of Oz' takes you down the yellow brick road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's a trip down the yellow brick road.

"She's very similar to me. She's bold and adventurous," said Ansley Tamplin, a member of the Young Actors Theatre. She plays Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz."

"I like how kind she is because she goes along the whole yellow brick road and meets a ton of people and she's nice to every single person she sees."

Tamplin channels her inner Judy Garland — walking across this stage wearing those iconic red shoes. It's also where more than one hundred performers will dance and sing this weekend — a first in a long time.

"Oh my gosh. It is insane. I mean, obviously, theatre being one of my favorite things to do it is just so nice and almost everyone here is like my best friend."

Another first — a crowd packing the Young Actors Theatre.

"This is the first opportunity in two years to have our full company of 100 plus students on stage with an audience," said Whitney Snow, the Director of Theatre Engagement with the Young Actors Theatre.

She can't wait to see the curtains open and to see that special moment on stage — reminding us there's no place like home.

"Being able to mentor the young people I was once one of is a really incredible opportunity."

Tickets are on sale now right now on the Young Actors Theatre website. Tickets range from $15 to $25. You are asked to wear a mask.