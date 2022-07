TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is hosting its Saturday Night's Main Event in Tallahassee on July 16.

Taking place at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are starting at $20.

To purchase tickets by price or by seat, visit Tuckerciviccenter.evenue.net.