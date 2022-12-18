Wreaths Across America Ceremony held at Tallahassee National Cemetery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday was a day to remember the fallen and to honor those who serve. It was national wreaths across America day and the community turned out to observe it.

People in the community came together at the Tallahassee National Cemetery to lay remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes.

The ceremony began by reading the names of every veteran aloud and then placed over a thousand wreaths at each headstone to honor those who have served.

Two attendees explained to ABC 27 why showing up for our fallen veterans today was an honor.

"I'm a Navy veteran myself and just to see the turnout, it's something very special," Kevin Timmons a Chemical Safety Coordinator at Florida A&M University said.

"My dad was in the Army. I had my grandfather and his two brothers who were in World War II. It's a lot of history in this and it's a great way and privilege and an honor to be here," Kenneth Jacobs a Captain Commander of the Civil Air Patrol Tallahassee said.

Anyone looking to contribute or attend the next event to put wreaths on the headstones of veterans can head to wreathsacrossamerica.org.