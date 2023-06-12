Watch Now
World of Beer Bar and Kitchen ceases operation in Tallahassee

Posted at 5:54 PM, Jun 12, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A restaurant and bar around a mile from the Florida State Capitol has closed its business.

On a Facebook post Monday morning, World of Beer Bar and Kitchen, located on 830 East Lafayette Street, announced that it is permanently closed as of Sunday, June 11.

"It is with sincere regret that we inform you World of Beer Tallahassee has closed permanently effective June 11.

We are grateful for the opportunity to serve Tallahassee and our surrounding communities and feel fortunate to have served so many local organizations and groups. Thank you for supporting us and allowing us to serve you."
- World of Beer Facebook page.

Prior to its closing, the restaurant was one of more than 40 World of Beer locations nationwide.

