World Cup champion Crystal Dunn joins Tallahassee Reckoning ownership group

TALLAHASSEE, FL — FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist Crystal Dunn has joined the ownership group of Tallahassee Reckoning, partnering with founder and CEO Dr. Ashlee Fontes to help build what the organization describes as a fully connected youth-to-professional women's soccer pathway in Tallahassee.

In a release, it states Dunn is a 3-time National Women's Soccer League champion, former NWSL MVP, and has earned more than 150 caps with the United States Women's National Team, helping lead the U.S. to both World Cup and Olympic titles.

"I am so excited to join the Tallahassee Reckoning ownership group. I've always wanted to continue making an impact on the women's game, and being part of this opportunity is incredibly meaningful to me," Dunn said. "Tallahassee Reckoning is more than a team. It is about creating a better future for female athletes and building systems that genuinely support girls and women at every level of the game. That mission matters, and I am proud to be part of it. I look forward to helping grow the game, empower the next generation of athletes, and contribute to the incredible vision being built here. Ashlee is building something truly special, and I am thrilled to help bring that vision to life."

Dunn's role with TLH Reckoning will include strategic advising, investor engagement, advocacy, support for youth-to-professional pathway development, and helping expand the organization's long-term ecosystem of facilities, resources, and opportunities.

The release states Dunn and Fontes first worked together during their time with the Washington Spirit, where Fontes served as a founding executive and helped build one of the foundational clubs in modern professional women's soccer.

TLH Reckoning operates a girls academy and fields pre-professional teams in the USL W League and Women's Premier Soccer League. The organization is also partnered with 2-time NWSL Champion Gotham FC. In 2025, TLH Reckoning made a USL W League playoff appearance and finished among the nation's top-scoring teams.

The release says the organization's long-term vision includes a future residential academy, a professional team, and a stadium-anchored live-work-play entertainment district designed to drive tourism, attract investment, support local businesses, and expand fan engagement.

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