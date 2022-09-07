World Alzheimer's Awareness Month is helping to bring resources to families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In Florida, more than 500,000 people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer's according to the Alzheimer's Association.

September is World Alzheimer's Awareness month and organizations in Tallahassee are taking this time to shed a light on how this illness impacts families.

Thousands of families in Florida are caregivers and often bear the burden of their loved one fighting this disease.

Yolanda Hue, is the Regional Director of Sales and Marketing for Elegance Senior.

She said her role is to be a resource for families by educating them and providing assistance when it comes to caring for their loved one.

A role she said can give families relief.

"There is so much time that families are spending as caregivers. There's so much time that they're spending navigating this so to know that we were able to help them regain a little bit of their life its a sense of pride because at the end of the day we're here to help" said Hue.

According to Hue, said its important to take the time and understand Alzheimer's and all the options that are available to give your loved one the best care possible.