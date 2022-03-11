Works of art now going viral on social media a 13 year old boy shares his talent with his community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Viktor Bevanda uses art to communicate.

Viktor is on the Autism Spectrum and found art as a way to connect with the community around him.

Viktor's art is becoming an inspiration worldwide.

"He was drawing all his life. But he begin drawing as soon as he could hold the pen."

Andrea Bevanda Kun discovered her son's love for art at the age of three.

She said Viktor would draw everything he laid his eyes on but last year his art escalated to a new level.

"He had an online art class with his art teacher and he has an assignment to draw one of Picasso's picture and he did it exactly the same way."

Bevanda Kun said she was amazed by his artistic capability and that's when she knew his natural talent was a gift.

She told ABC 27 he started posting his art work on social media and one day he went viral on Tik Tok; his page gaining 5 million likes.

"He became very popular and we don't know how to live with that."

Bevanda Kun said it's been a challenge getting Viktor to communicate, but each piece of art he creates allows him to open up a little more.

"We are very grateful for that because he find his way to communicate with world and with us also."

Viktor's isn't the only person using art as an outlet.

Betty Proctor is the Founder of Motivating People through Arts and Crafts non profit. It provides and she said its important for people on the spectrum to explore there creativity.

"It doesn't matter what they say, what persons see is the artwork and seeing the art work then it expresses feelings, it expresses emotions and persons are able to relate to it no matter who the person is."

Proctor said art gives people on the spectrum the ability to use their emotions to create something magical and Bevanda Kun sees that first hand.

Viktor's paintings have circled all over the internet and now have a place where people can purchase them.

Head to Vichy's Art to find his finest pieces.